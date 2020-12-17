SHREVEPORT, La. - The annual Shop with a Cop during Christmas time moved from its traditional Walmart location to the Shreveport Police and Fire Academy on Thursday evening from 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Over a dozen cars lined up outside of the academy on Greenwood Road to receive gift cards and bicycles provided by the Fraternal Order of Police EG Huckabay Lodge #003 and Simple Church.
This year, the cops and children weren't able to walk through the toy aisles together, but they still had the choice to partner up with each other to grab books, gift bags and put the children on their new bicycles.
Thirty pre-selected children participated in this year's annual Shop with a Cop hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police EG Huckabay Lodge #003. Other organizations involved included the Simple Church, Caddo Sheriff's Office and the Shreveport Police Department.