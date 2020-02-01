SHREVEPORT, La. - More than three decades and still going strong. That's one way to describe the African American Parade Celebration. The 32nd annual event was a huge success Saturday in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme was African Americans and the Vote.
Thousands gathered along several blocks around the Caddo Parish Courthouse for what's called the largest African American History Parade in the nation. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins served as this year's grand marshal.
The line-up included church groups, drill teams, marching bands, scout troops, civic clubs, horseback riders, motorcycle riders and more.
The parade staged at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium then made its way up Milam before hanging a left on Market, then a left on Texas, finally a left on Common before ending back at Milam.
In addition to throngs of parade entries, the event featured live music from the ever-popular Michael Love, son of parade co-founder, former State Rep. Barbara Norton.
Norton and several other local dignitaries and sponsors were also on hand. This year's parade was brought to you in part by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
Parade History
In 1988, The African American Parade Celebration held its first parade with only 50 people in attendance and 500 participants. Over the past 32 years, the celebration has grown to attract tens of thousands of attendees and thousands of participants each year. When it comes to parade celebrations, the African American Parade has definitely shows ingenuity and creativity sharing the spirit and excitement with thousands of people throughout the ArkLaTex and many other states. Join in the fun and celebrate this family-oriented event that has something for everyone. This event is a joint effort on the behalf of the African American Celebration Committee, founder Barbara Norton and the City of Shreveport.
Miss the parade or want to see it again?
Let's See Your Photos & Video
