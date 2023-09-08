SHREVEPORT, La. -The Provenance Markets & Music takes place in the Fall of 2023 on Thursdays: September 14th, October 12th, November 9th.
Gather at the Greenleaf Park in Provenance from 4-8 p.m. for a free outdoor concert, food trucks and market. Do a little shopping, grab dinner and dessert, then spread out on the lawn with family or friends and experience what Provenance has to offer! BYOB – Bring Your Own Blanket!
Location:
Greenleaf Park on Woodberry Avenue
Thursday Market Times:
4:00-8:00PM
Set-Up Times:
3:00-4:00PM
Contact Info:
318.683.0399 – events@yourprovenance.com
Mailing/GPS Address:
Provenance, 1968 Bridgewater Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71106
FAQ:
How many vendors are expected?
15-30 vendors
Will there be shade?
Yes! There are plenty of trees in the park, but vendors are encouraged to bring their own tents.
Electricity?
Yes, electricity is provided for an additional $10 charge.
ATM? Restrooms?
Yes, there is an ATM located at Red River Bank, at the front of the neighborhood. We also provide a portable restroom at each market.
How large will the spaces be?
Approximately 10 ft. x10 ft.
Inclement Weather:
We will post any cancellations on social media and will reach out to the vendors with additional details as soon as possible.
