BOSSIER CITY, La. - Tickets are officially on sale for this year's KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home.
This project started 33 years ago. Since then, we've raised more than $39 million to help ArkLaTex children in their fight against cancer. It's also inspired similar fundraisers across the nation.
Construction continues on this year's house. It's located at 756 Duckwater Landing in Bossier City, Louisiana. It's valued at $665,000 and its features include four bedrooms, three baths and an outdoor patio.
Donations from the money raised will go to provide free medical care for ArkLaTex patients undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
The winner will be announced in August.