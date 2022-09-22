SHREVEPORT, La. - Mahogany Ensemble Theatre, in partnership with the Drama Club at LSU Shreveport presents the play Tidewater, by Sheri Bailey, capturing the history of several close-knit families in a country town in Virginia. This production is a unique, multi-layered, portrayal of African American life, spun with richly poetic language and lyrical images.
Director Robert Alford II has assembled a dynamic ensemble cast featuring Dr. Angelique Feaster Evans, Grace Rambo, Robert S. Blue, Charles Montgomery, Tianna Andrews, Moriah Hicks, Marcus Wayne, TD Harris, and Danny Young.
Performances run:
- Friday at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets:
- $15 General Admission
- $10 Seniors, Military, Group
- $5 Students with ID
For more information, call 318-797-5283 or mahoganyensembletheatre.org/on-stage