SHREVEPORT, La. - Kids in Caddo will begin learning their course work from home starting Monday.
There may be some parents who aren't quite sure where to start when it comes to at home learning.
That's why a Bossier mother who home schools her son is offering advice to moms and dads.
Lindsey Faith has been homeschooling her eleven year old son Pierce since he was three.
He's in the fifth grade and his favorite subjects are coding, science and math.
Faith said the hardest part about homeschooling at first was finding the right routine.
"Homeschooling is about tailoring your child's education to what works for them, if it doesn't, you have to accept it about that curriculum. If it doesn't work, we have to try something new,” said Faith.
Faith said once you get the routine down, your child can work at a faster or a slower pace. Such as Pierce, who is already reading on a seventh grade level.
Some other tips Faith has to offer include:
1. Make an activity schedule
2. Get dressed every day -- if you're lounging in your pajamas, you won't know the difference between night and day.
3. Pick a new skill to learn.
4). Make a meal menu and give the kids a kitchen job for meal prep and clean up. If you have more than one child, be sure to switch it up each day.
5). Create a list of good snack ideas.
6). Open your blinds. Faith said less bacteria is found in sunny rooms.
7). Go outside! Of course, six feet away from other people.
"You have the flexibility. If it's a pretty day outside, go out and play! You can do the work afterwards. You are not held to any specific schedule, you can do whatever works for you," added Faith.