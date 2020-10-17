SHREVEPORT, La. - Have some old tires you're trying to get rid of? Well you're in luck - Shreveport's Department of Public Works is holding their annual Tire Amnesty Day today from 8AM-1PM.
Solid Waste Division will be accepting tire drop offs at the Parish's Fleet Services building, located at 1701 Monty Street in Shreveport. The service is free and being offered to all Caddo Parish residents but you must provide proof of residency and/or ID.
Each resident is allowed to bring up to 5 tires without rims per visit and anything smaller than an 18-wheeler tire will be accepted.