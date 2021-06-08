‘Together We Can Save Our Youth’ aims to turn the tide in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. – Former State Representative Barbara Norton has a message to share – “Together We Can Save Our Youth”. That’s the name of her latest campaign aimed at improving the quality of life of young people in the Shreveport area.
Norton visited with KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty on Tuesday about her upcoming event.
This city-wide project will focus on youth programs and crime prevention geared toward 5 to 14 year olds. It’s free and open to the public.
Together We Can Save Our Youth will be held Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Independence Stadium. That’s at 3301 Pershing Boulevard in Shreveport.
The main sponsor of the event is the African American Parade Celebration Committee, of which former Rep. Norton is the founder. Co-sponsors include The City of Shreveport, KOKA radio station, Helping Others by Caring radio program, and the Northwest Louisiana Community Development, Inc.
Participating law agencies, businesses, organizations and churches:
- Shreveport Police Dept.
- Shreveport Fire Dept.
- City Marshal’s Office
- Caddo Parish D.A.’s Office
- Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church
- From Bondage to Freedom Ministry
- Pastors on Patrol
- Shreveport Veterans Center
- Chapter #14 Beauty & Barber’s Assoc.
- Comcast
- Shreveport Voters League
- Area Walmart stores
- Antioch Baptist Church
- Presentations by former NFL players
- The Real O.G. Restoration Ministry
- Northside Sports Foundation
- Shreveport SPAR
- Alpha Omega Credit Repair
- Praise Temple Girls Who Code
- Southern University Trio Program
- Shreve Memorial Library
- Caddo Parish Schools
- Pizza Hut
- Praise Temple Nurses Ministry
- Alpha Media Radio Station
- We Me Creations
- Piccaddilly Restaurant
- Galilee Eden Garden Residence Staff & Friends
- Creatorz Clothing
- Thrills - Turkey Legs MENU
- Smile With a New Face
- Caddo Parish Children & Parents Engagement Title One Program
- Coca-Cola