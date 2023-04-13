TOLEDO BEND, La. - Young anglers continue to make news. This time down at Toledo Bend this weekend.
Reece Tremaglio, 17, from Maryland, will be competing as the youngest qualifier on the Bassmaster Open's Elite Series Qualifier Tournament circuit.
The first day of competition kicks off Thursday on Toledo Bend and Wednesday this pro-angler visited Foy Chevrolet GMC to meet and talk with those who came out.
The mayor of Many was nice enough to share his interview he did with Reece about how he got started with bass fishing.
The launch and weigh in for the three day event will take place at Cypress Bend Park on Toledo Bend.