SHREVEPORT, La. -- Tom and Katie Aranda met in the Air Force while in England. It was not on the job, though. It was while volunteering to lead a church youth group.
Now they have a youth group of their own in their busy household.
Dr. Katie, who became a pediatrician in the service, is now charged with leading the home schooling for the Aranda clan, with four kids ages 7 to 12. Two were adopted as newborns.
"Scripture study and Bible study together. History we can all do together. Art and some of our science." Katie ticked off, as she talked about some of the curriculum.
Tom is also busy at the house, working remotely as a software engineer after 13 years at the controls of airplanes and two war deployments. The second time was in 2013, when the Arandas had their first three children, and they were age three or less.
"I went to Afghanistan to get some sleep and some peace and quiet," Tom joked of he staffing assignment.
"It was definitely challenging," Katie recalled.
She had just separated from the Air Force and her own medical career. She was Chief of Pediatrics at Nellis Air Force Base before the couple settled in Shreveport, both with assignments at Barksdale.
"I was a pediatrician, taking care of all the little ones at home, that when their parents were deployed, and you know, serving them serving the Air Force in the military," Katie says.
Tom’s first combat deployment was before they were married. In 2006, he flew a B-52 in the war in Afghanistan, providing close air support for ground troops, as the big bomber transitioned into precision guided weapons.
"There was one mission I flew where there was a coalition convoy that got hit by by an IED," Tom described. "While they were stopped and rendering medical aid, they got ambushed. We dropped our bomb and the ambush stopped after that.
"It was rewarding," Tom continued of his service during the War on Terror. "That was a place that Osama bin Laden came from, right, when he attacked us. So we were ready to defend our country and to and to disrupt the terrorist networks that were operating over there."
Tom had transitioned to the B-52 from a fighter jet – the F-15.
"Well, it's it's a different world for sure," Tom said. "But it was good to get to Barksdale and to be able to learn how to employ all those different weapons that the B-52 carries."
Katie soon followed to Barksdale, and then they had their children. The couple has now been married 14 years.
“We had said we're going to come to Barksdale do our time here and then we're going to move on and and then -- we love this area.”
Katie says the family enjoys strong connections to their church and a home schooling group.
Tom and Katie Aranda both attained the ranks of Lieutenant Colonel before leaving the Air Force following their assignments at Barksdale.