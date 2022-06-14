SHREVEPORT, La. - Have questions about your community? A town hall meeting set for Thursday is designed to provide some answers.
The African American Celebration Committee, founded by Barbara Norton, is sponsoring the event from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home at 3701 Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport.
Meeting highlights include information on more than 20 new programs for homeowners and renters to assist in making their housing dreams a reality. Also, information will be provided on unclaimed money for individuals, businesses, organizations and churches. Summer events for youth will also be discussed. City officials and multiple law enforcement agencies will be on hand for a Q&A session.
Click here to learn more about the African American Celebration Committee.