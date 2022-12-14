Toy drive to benefit The Gingerbread House

BOSSIER CITY, La. - People in the ArkLaTex can donate new toys benefiting the Gingerbread House

KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis tells what gifts to get the kids.

You can drop off toys Dec 14 until 5 p.m. at the Highland Clinic at 5025 Shed Road.

