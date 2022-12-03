TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council hosted its 14th Annual Holiday Arts Market over the weekend to help support local artists.
And talented they are, displaying a variety of original creations such as woodturning art, ceramics, pottery, knitting projects, artwork, handmade items, gift ideas for children, hand-sewn items, soap products, jewelry, and flavored local honey.
Running the For Arts' Sake gift shop for 41 years, Jeanne Harrel, also the organizer of the art market said, A former employee, Mary Armstrong came up with the idea to show support for the local artists by hosting an event like this 14 years ago.
“It started out with about 7-8 artists who displayed their work on the main floor of the Regional Arts Center, over time the event has grown, with over 40 artists displaying their creations on all three floors of the center,” said Harrel.