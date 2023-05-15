Shreveport is getting featured on the big screen. A film about the life of Duck Dynasty star and Shreveport native Phil Robertson was shot in Shreveport. The trailer was just released.
“It's always a big deal when we have big budget movies come into Shreveport. And The Blind was one of those larger production movies. So those are always a great, you know, thing for the city,” said Garrett Kruithof with Northwood Acting Studio who had a small role in the film.
The Blind is about Shreveport native Phil Robertson’s life. It features his struggle with addiction and how his life was turned around. It was shot last spring in Shreveport and surrounding areas.
“And then also just the Robertson's ties to the local area, North Caddo High School, Vivian and the surrounding areas, to just have it come back and film in the area that the family, you know, came from was also kind of a neat deal too,” said Kruithof.
The movie will feature many local spots and even a few local actors.
“Look out for obviously look out for your friends and neighbors. There's really a lot of them that were in the movie doing background and probably a few local principal actors that you may know as well,” said Kruithof.
People who work in the industry said this is a great thing for not only those involved in production, but the city itself.
“Because it's not just the movie itself, but it's the economic impact, just the spend, you know, at large what these productions come in and spend and the people that they bring in and all the money that they spend at local restaurants and hotels and with local vendors,” said Kruithof.
The movie is set to hit theaters September 28.
Right now, movie companies can get a $150 million tax break when they shoot in the state. That program is set to end in 2034, but House Bill 526 would have it end in 2030. That bill has passed the house and is now in a senate committee.