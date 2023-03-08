OKLAHOMA CITY - This week, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and his relay team started training for the annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.
After the devastating Oklahoma City bombing that took place on April 19, 1995, the community came together and created "The Run to Remember" in 2001.
"This is a run with a purpose...and having the governor be here and be so supportive and actually get out there and run is really important," John Kennedy, OKC Memorial board chairman, said.
The marathon will be taking place on April 29 and 30. Click here for more information.