SHREVEPORT, La - iShuttle transit services of Shreveport was forced to shut down it's operations immediately about a month ago. All due to the COVID-19 quarantine and social distancing mandate.
Randall Ache', co-owner and chief technology officer, says everything changed overnight for his employees and clients. He says it was difficult to let some of his employees go during such a challenging time.
He says a total of 28 drivers and other employees were furloughed.
Ache' was able to retain a small corps of employees by receiving a Payment Protection Program loan.
"We had to try and focus on the ones who had nothing and try to keep them employed, Ache' said. And keep them with a salary to help them. While we were able to furlough some, the conversations were really tough. There was a lot of crying on the phone."
Ache says iShuttle's clients include the health-care industry, concert venues and family gatherings.
Ache said his staff is developing plans for limited seating on shuttle buses with social distancing in mind.