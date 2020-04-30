SHREVEPORT, La - iShuttle transit services of Shreveport was forced to shut down it's operations immediately about a month ago. All due to the COVID-19 quarantine and social distancing mandate. 

Randall Ache', co-owner and chief technology officer, says everything changed overnight for his employees and clients. He says it was difficult to let some of his employees go during such a challenging time. 

He says a total of 28 drivers and other employees were furloughed. 

Ache' was able to retain a small corps of employees by receiving a Payment Protection Program loan. 

RANDALL ACHE.jpg

"We had to try and focus on the ones who had nothing and try to keep them employed, Ache' said. And keep them with a salary to help them. While we were able to furlough some, the conversations were really tough. There was a lot of crying on the phone." 

Ache says iShuttle's clients include the health-care industry, concert venues and family gatherings. 

Ache said his staff is developing plans for limited seating on shuttle buses with social distancing in mind. 

