SHREVEPORT, La - With Thanksgiving just a few days away, people are coming in town to visit their loved ones. They are traveling by car, bus, and plane. We should see an increase in people coming to our area. Stacy Brown with the Convention and Tourist Bureau says we will see more drivers than flyers, which is usual for our area.

However, according to airport officials, most flights have fewer than 10 seats left leading up to Wednesday. This weekend was also one of their busiest since the pandemic coming behind Labor Day. Also, local hotels currently are 42% full. That is expected to increase.

KTBS spoke to people coming in town for the holiday to visit family on Monday. Justin Malamma was happy to be here.

"Hello Shreveport, thanks for welcoming us...and is there crawfish right now?” asked Malamma.

KTBS told him they were not in season, but he might be able to find some.

“Alright that what I'm looking for,” said Malamma.

Justin is in town from San Diego to visit family this thanksgiving.

“I get to see my mother, my father I don't see him very often,” said Malamma. “I can't wait to see my niece; her birthday is on Thanksgiving. I'm looking forward to it.”

So, what we can expect this holiday season for travelers and everyone staying here at home? KTBS spoke with Stacy Brown, President of the Convention and Tourist Bureau.

“We do expect a good number of visitors to come to our community during the holidays,” said Brown. “So, what we're really encouraging is for them to do it safely. So, we worked with our attractions, our festivals and events, hotels. To make sure we're providing a great safe environment.”

While most people will drive in town for the holidays, many of us are still taking it to the airways to get here. Robert Brown flew into Shreveport Monday.

“I'm so excited to have him home and be back a part with the family,” said Baquetta Hudson, she is Roberts wife. She picked him up from the airport after he was away from home for over a month for work.

Baquetta and Robert have been married for 27 years. The couple plans to spend the holiday at home with family. They are grateful to be able to do that.

“This Thanksgiving means a lot because last month I buried my sister,” said Robert Hudson.” She passed away unexpectedly. These days it really hits home, the holidays. You never know, what tomorrow holds. If you can be home with your family, get home with your family and enjoy yourself and be thankful for what you have.”

