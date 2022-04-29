SHREVEPORT, La. - He is a man on a mission, peddling through 48 states and Thursday he peddled his way to the KTBS 3 studio to talk about that mission.
His name is Michael Buxton. After years of wanting a change in his life, he decided to jump on his "Fat Bike" and hit the road, created a YouTube channel, and has been inspiring others along the way.
Buxton says he originally planned to tackle the historic Appalachian Trail, but decided to go bigger and ride through 48 states and says hitting the open road was one of the best decisions of his life.
You can track Buxton's journey on his YouTube page.