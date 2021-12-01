SHREVEPORT, La.--Fans of Tre'Davious White showed up for the football star in a major way to cheer up the Buffalo Bills corner back after an injury took him out of Sundays match up.
The Bills Mafia raised more than 100,000 to stop hunger right here in White’s hometown. The money raised will help meet the need in Shreveport and the ArkLaTex as of Wednesday $108,000 was raised to be exact, but the money is still rolling into the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
White is known for giving back in fact just before Thanksgiving he donated 1000 turkeys to families in need so when he got hurt on Sunday the Bills Mafia jumped into action tweeting and encouraging supporters to make donations of $27 to the food bank.
White’s jersey number is 27. The food bank says this money will go a long way and it's going to do a lot of good in the community.
We can turn a dollar of a donation into $10 worth of food think of all those $27 donations worth of food as $270 worth this really ramps up what we can do at a critical time for us. We received over 10,000 in the first day,” said Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana Executive Director Marth Marak.
There’s still time to donate.