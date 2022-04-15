A major step forward in fundraising efforts for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
International women’s organization and longtime St. Jude partner Tri Delta just completed a 10-year, $60 million fundraising commitment two years ahead of schedule, making it the single largest commitment ever completed by a St. Jude partner to date.
St. Jude on-campus housing facility, Tri Delta Place, provides a home away from home for patient families.
Last month it made history when its doors opened to eight Ukrainian patient families who arrived at St. Jude for continued childhood cancer treatment.
"When Russia invaded Ukraine, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and ALSAC reached out to our partners to help coordinate the evacuation of hundreds of hundreds of Ukrainian children with cancer to other European nations to Canada and to right here in the United States at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," Richard Shadyac, President & CEO of ALSAC said.
By the way, KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home number 32 is under construction right now in the Duckwater Landing Subdivision in Bossier City.
The money raised will help support ArkLaTex children receiving treatment at St. Jude and their families.