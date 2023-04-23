RUSTON, La. - Around 90 churches in Louisiana are voting to see if they should disaffiliate from the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Today, Trinity United Methodist Church in Ruston is one of them.
The disaffiliation for most churches is due to the different views on major issues between progressive and conservative churches. These matters include same sex marriage and the ordination of openly gay clergy.
The voting process for Trinity United Methodist Church started this afternoon. The church members voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination.
However, the voting process does not just end in the church. On May 27, a special session of the LCUMC will occur in Baton Rouge to vote on whether to allow TUMC to officially leave the conference. If they are allowed to disaffiliate, starting May 31, the church will be an independent Methodist church.