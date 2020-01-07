Trooper Tuesday: Do's and Don'ts about traffic stops Jan 7, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It's Trooper Tuesday which means it's time to Ask A Trooper.Trooper Brent Hardy from Louisiana State Police joins us this morning.Today's topic: Do's and Don'ts about traffic stops. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trooper Police State Police Traffic Stop Louisiana Trooper Tuesday Ask The Trooper Louisiana State Police Trooper Brent Hardy Brent Hardy Topic Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth +2 Viral video shows unsanitary conditions at Shreveport restaurant +3 Caddo fairing better after reforms to Industry Tax Exemption Program One year later: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins reflects on his first year +12 A year in the Ark-La-Tex: KTBS looks back at 2019 +3 Local doctor performs free PRK +5 Hoarding problem on Cross Lake leaves neighbor fuming Events Browse Today's events Submit Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Loading... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSabine Parish man killed in Angola prison fightViral video shows unsanitary conditions at Shreveport restaurantLand deal goes sour in DeSoto Parish11 arrested in human trafficking detailThree arrested in New Year’s Eve homicide in Sabine ParishWoman kidnapped, robbed leaving job at Shreveport hospitalHoarding problem on Cross Lake leaves neighbor fumingJury selection set for woman accused of shooting boyfriendSheriff's office: Lights are military planes flying in formationVictim ID'd in deadly New Year's Day crash in Shreveport Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Online Poll What type of New Year’s Resolution will you be making? You voted: Save money Live a healthier lifestyle Improve work performance Improve relationships Other I don't make resolutions Vote View Results Back