MILLER COUNTY, AR- Today hundreds of people gathered on interstate overpasses around the area --- to show their support for the American Freedom Trucker Convoy. Although, most of the truckers did not make it because of a delay, several supporters remained until the evening.
KTBS attended an event at exit 26 on Interstate 49 in Miller County, Arkansas. There were about 250 people gathered there showing their support.
People from all walks of life were present at the bridge. Cars lined the road and exit ramps. KTBS spoke to supporters, many of whom were healthcare workers, about why they decided to show up.
Several supporters even gathered supplies for the truckers, such as food and drinks. Andrew Mason McCartney, the lead driver in the convoy, says he is overwhelmed by the support.
He says their convoy has already drawn truckers from several states. "We have trucks coming from Washington State, Oregon, I-90, I-95, I-94, I-80, I-84, I-70, I-81, I-64, 20, 40, 10, 95, it's everywhere."
This convoy says they aren't out to block traffic and stir trouble. They don't even plan on bringing trucks directly into Washington D.C. They say their main goal is unity.
"We're not looking to antagonize, we want our freedoms back. We want everybody on the same page, we want everybody together. We don't want division."
The convoy is making several stops on their way to Washington. Their next stop is Nashville. Once they arrive in the Washington D.C. area, they'll be holding a protest event on March 7th.