...Next winter storm will push into our area tonight and
continue through Thursday morning...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Snow and
sleet accumulations will range from less than 2 inches south of
the I-20 corridor to 5 to 8 inches north of the I-30 corridor.
Ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch to a half of an inch
with localized higher amounts will be possible from Deep East
Texas across northwestern Louisiana, central Louisiana, and into
south- central Arkansas.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana,
southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and
east and northeast Texas.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Treacherous road conditions will continue across the
region. Locations with over a quarter inch of ice will see
downed limbs and powerlines which will lead to the possibility
of widespread power outages. Cold temperatures will continue to
make extended time outdoors dangerous with the risk of
hypothermia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&