One Shreveport organization is doing its part to help local children who have been abused.
In November 2022, the Turkey Fry Guys held a turkey fry and silent auction raising funds for the local nonprofit Gingerbread House Children's Advocacy Center.
On Tuesday, the Fry Guys presented their check to the center, in hopes of helping the organization in the impact it has on children's lives and recovery.
The center works with local law enforcement, Child Protective Services, and medical and mental health professionals to serve abused children and their families.
Thanks to donations like these, the center is able to keep the cost of the services free for victims.