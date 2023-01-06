SHREVEPORT, La. - Twelve days after Christmas is the official start of the Carnival season. In the Catholic church it is the feast of Epiphany. This marks the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child. It is also known as Kings’ Day or Little Christmas.
To celebrate Twelfth Night there will be a Mardi Gras mass on Saturday at St. Pius X Church on 4300 N. Market St. in Shreveport at 9 a.m.
Twelfth Night is the only time you can see every Mardi Gras Krewe in Northwest Louisiana with about 16 krewes present. You get to see captains, kings, queens, dukes, and duchesses.
Saturday, January 4, 2023 Twelfth Night will be held at the Phoenix 2.0 on 400 Commerce Street in Shreveport. It is $65 dollars before the event and $70 dollars at the door. There will be food, drinks and live music.