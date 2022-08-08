SHREVEPORT, La. - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser honored two 107-year-old Shreveport women Monday.
Elvira Helaire- Davis and Geneva Moore were born in the summer of 1915. Woodrow Wilson was president then and it was the second year of World War I.
"The things you've seen in your lifetime. .. .God bless you and your families," Nungesser said. "It's a true honor for me to stand here today and honor you and pray for you you and give you a small token of appreciation."
They were recognized with a ceremony at the MLK Center for Seniors.