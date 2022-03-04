SHREVEPORT, La- This weekend, March 5-6, 2022 the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra will be having two big events.
"Viva Italia!" will be a performance at the Riverview Theater that showcases Italian music influences and the energy of youth abound. Emerging star and Wideman International Piano Competition Gold Medalist Simon Karakulidi will bring Beethoven’s muscular Piano Concerto No. 3 to life. This performance will be Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:30p.m.
On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 3:00p.m. the Mozart Quintet will be having free and open to the public performance on the Centenary campus inside the Anderson Auditorium. Simon Karakulidi will be on the piano, as well as four other performers playing instruments such as the obe, clarinet, bassoon, and the horn. Music to be performed will be from the Beethoven Piano sonata, Liszt Ballade, and the Mozart Quintet.
For more information regarding these performances, or how you can purchase tickets be sure to check out shreveportsymphony.com