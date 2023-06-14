Two Caddo Parish organizations are bringing fire safety to seniors

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two organizations in Caddo Parish are teaming up to help protect the elderly.
People 65 and older are more twice as likely to die or get injured in a fire compared to the general population.
That statistic led the Shreveport Fire Department and Caddo Council on Aging to launch a new initiative to help senior citizens prepare for fire emergencies.
Through the council on aging Meals on Wheels program and home inspections volunteers will be going door to door and giving out pamphlets created by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Those pamphlets include fire prevention tips, what to do in a fire, and a fire safety checklist.
Jeffrey Witte, Shreveport Fire Prevention Officer, says, "Pre-planning is essential. You need to have things right by your bedside that you can pick up quickly. Essentials like medications, eyeglasses, things that you would need. Then to have whatever equipment you need mobility wise."
Many senior citizens are prideful and don't want to admit their reflexes have declined, so they don't believe they need to pre-plan.
Monica Wright, executive director of Caddo Council on Aging, says, "I think it's society as a whole that make people think of growing old as something negative, but it's not. So, there's nothing wrong with growing old. It's just that we need to take the precautions that are necessary so that we can live longer productive lives."
The fire department and the council on aging have worked together for years. Pre-COVID the two organizations would host health fairs, and senior events at recreation and community centers. According to Witte, the fire department recently realized that seniors are not able to leave their homes.
"We're taking the proactive step of giving this information to them actually placing it in their homes, in their hands, hopefully to reach more people," said Witte.
The fire department offers free smoke detectors and free home inspections. If you don't want anyone coming into your home the fire department can help you over the phone. Call 318-673-6740 to receive assistance.