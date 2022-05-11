CADDO PARISH, La. Two men were arrested for separate child pornography cases in Caddo Parish on Wednesday.
66-year-old Robert Singleton, was arrested on 49 counts of Distribution of Pornography involving juveniles following an in Shreveport by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit,
Police said the investigation began in April after Singleton was suspected of downloading and distributing images of pornography involving juveniles. According to authorities, he was arrested after his home was searched.
Police added in Oil City, 38-year-old, Anthony Remedes, was arrested on three counts of Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles. Authorities said a search warrant was obtained after an investigation revealed the suspect may have also been downloading and distributing images of pornography involving juveniles.
Both men were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.