SHREVEPORT, La. - First Baptist Shreveport opened its doors beyond service time for 'Holiday in South Highlands.'
The church hosts the event four times a year, this one happened to have a Christmas theme. It featured vendors selling all kinds of products, live music and Santa.
"The singers are wonderful that have been performing," said Ronny Joe Webb, Minister of family life and missions. "Of course, I love all the vendors. They've so nice to come out and share their things with us. Of course the petting zoo is one of the kids most favorite things to do as well. All of it together just makes a great wonderful atmosphere in the spirit."
If you missed this one, Webb says the next one will be on January 26.
And the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is telling about the birth of Jesus in more than 500 ways.
On Sunday, they opened their Nativity display with about 548 versions of the birth of Jesus. They say other congregations loaned their items for the event. They also say the different displays represent different countries as well. Organizers say they're excited to put this on every year.
"We have people that were waiting at the door five minutes before we opened because they say 'We come every year. It's the first thing we do to celebrate Christmas and we never miss it and we wanted to be the first ones here,' said Kay Loftin, volunteer for Shreveport-Bossier Nativity. "So that's the best for me, to see other people's joy when they come and see what we love to do."
The display is open next weekend, December 7 and 8 from 4pm to 8pm.