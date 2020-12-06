SHREVEPORT, La- You may have seen familiar faces on Family Feud recently. Two Shreveport families made it all the way through auditions in August and onto our TV screens this October and November.
While they did not leave with money or a car, both families said they had an invaluable experience.
The Hunter family made it through two rounds on the show before being sent home, and the Milton family made it through one show. The Hunter family says the show may bring them on for a tournament.
To see parts of their show you can go to the Family Feud YouTube page.