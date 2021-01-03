SHREVEPORT, La - Less than a year ago, Cristy Prior and Rhonda Hunsicker had no idea each other existed.
“We met for the first time just now,” said Cristy Prior. She lives in Keithville, Louisiana with her husband.
“I never knew my biological dad," said Prior. "So, I submitted a DNA sample. Got my results back. Was having a really hard time making sense of everything so I got in touch with a search angel.”
Through the power of social media, that "search angel" worked for five months building Christy’s family tree, all for free. It turned out that Prior's father passed two years ago, but there was another relative: an older sister.
“I had no idea, it was a total shock when I got the message that night,” said Rhonda Hunsicker. She flew in from Elkton, Maryland on Sunday.
The "search angel" connected Prior and Hunsicker last March. But the pandemic delayed their meet up.
“But then we got on the phone and we talked for hours and hours and hours,” said Hunsicker.
“I think the first thing I said to you was hi, I think I’m your sister,” said Prior.
A month later, Hunsicker’s DNA results came in and it was confirmed. For the sisters, it is bittersweet.
“It's 48 years of missed time,” said Hunsicker. “It's sad that parents can do that to their children. Cause, we could have had a relationship. A much better relationship than we have starting right now,”
They have spent months talking on the phone, now they can spend time in person. The sisters will have an entire week to catch up in person.