TxDOT & law enforcement launch anti-drunk driving labor day campaign

AUSTIN, Texas. - Every year on Texas roads hundreds of people are killed and thousands seriously injured in drunk driving crashes—crashes that are 100% preventable. Last year Texas saw more than 25,000 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 1,100 fatalities and 2,560 serious injuries. On average, 1 person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 57 minutes because of a drunk driver.
That’s why, as part of its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” drunk driving prevention campaign, TxDOT is working with law enforcement officers around the state to step up efforts to identify and arrest drunk drivers in the weeks and days leading up to the Labor Day holiday, from August 19 through September 5.
TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets” statewide impaired driving prevention campaign aims to challenge any notion that people can avoid the consequences of drinking and driving. It reminds drivers and motorcyclists to avoid drinking and driving or risk injuring someone, killing someone, or facing severe costs that include fines and fees, loss of their driver’s license, probation and even jail time.
The “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.