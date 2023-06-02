TYLER, Texas – The Caldwell Zoo in Tyler, Texas announced the birth of three cheetah cubs on Wednesday night.
Zoo spokesperson Paul Swen said the mother, Orchid, was pregnant for 93 days which falls in the average cheetah gestation period of 90-93 days.
Orchid chose Cincinnati Zoo's male cheetah named Flap to be the father of her babies.
The Caldwell Zoo participates in an animal program which helps threatened species and is a member of the Cheetah Breeding Coalition that works with other accredited zoological organizations to breed the endangered species responsibly.
“This isn’t just a big deal for the zoo,” said Kara Moss, a keeper with the Mammals 1 team. “it’s a big deal for an endangered species. Every one of these cubs is precious.”