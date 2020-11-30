Shreveport, La - A deadly shooting in Shreveport claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman and her unborn child. Police say the pair died Sunday night after they were shot at the intersection of Tierra Drive and Madera Drive around 9:45 p.m.
The coroner identified the woman as Miranda Smith. She was pregnant with a baby boy at full term.
Unfortunately, Smith's injuries were life threatening and needed immediate surgery. Smith and the unborn baby died at 11:03 p.m. after being taken to Ochsner LSU Health. That is just a little over an hour after the shooting was reported.
KTBS reached out to the Shreveport Police Department. They declined to speak about the investigation.
A press release from Corporal Glen Heckard, a Shreveport Police Department spokesperson, states that Smith was in a car with a man at the time of the shooting. Police say when theu arrived, Smith and the unnamed man had crashed the vehicle due to them being shot several times. The man is said to be in stable condition.
KTBS spoke with neighbors that live in the area regarding the Sunday night shooting.
“It's senseless and ridiculous and something really needs to be done about it,” said Sheldeon Joiner. “What happened last night that was senseless.”
Joiner noted just two weeks ago he found himself falling to the ground after hearing shots.
“Something like that you can't stop,” said Bruce Petty. ”If somebody is gonna shoot somebody, police being here is not going to stop somebody from shooting somebody. It's all in the mindset of the people in the area.”
Petty said he's lived in the area for 22 years, and he's noticed crime has increased over the past few years.
So far, KTBS has not received any updates on any suspects responsible for this shooting. The Shreveport police did note in their press release they are looking to the public for help with this crime.
If you have any information on this crime and would like to share you can contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.