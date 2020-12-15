UNITED STATES- The United States Postal Service says if you want your gifts to arrive in time for the holidays, you need to follow certain deadlines.
The following are the deadlines set by the USPS for cards and packages this holiday season:
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15 - Last day via retail ground services
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18 - Last day via first class mail services
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19 - Last day via priority mail services
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23 - Last day via priority mail express services
The USPS also notes that weather could be a factor. The earlier you ship, the more likely it is to arrive on time.