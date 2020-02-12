EXCLUSIVE VICTORIAN VALENTINE DINNER
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Take a step back in time and enjoy a delicious romantic dinner with your significant other at the Logan Mansion for this special evening. This event is only available to one couple and we plan to amaze you with a superb culinary experience that will be further enhanced by spending the evening in a Mansion rich in history built in 1897.
We are hosting a Valentine’s Night dinner and want you to attend. Only 30 tickets will be sold do to limited seating.
VALENTINE'S DAY WITH DAVID DEATON
Join us for a Valentine's Day celebration that you won't forget! Whether you've got a date or flying solo, David Deaton is going to show you just how fantastic our local musicians are here in Shreveport as he wows you with his incredible guitar skills. Come on out and enjoy the evening with us!
Bring your sweetie or just your sweet self to Fatty's for St. Valentine's Day!
Both tickets include cuisine from Chef Megan Chavez! Menu to be added soon!
4 COURSE CANDLELIT VALENTINE'S DINNER
Why not do something different this year?! Enjoy a special dinner with your significant other or with a group of close friends. It's by reservation only with times available from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. There will be live music.