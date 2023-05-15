Vandalism at David Raines Community Center

SHREVEPORT, La.- The David Raines Community Center on Round Grove Lane has suffered around $100,000 in damages after its HVAC system was vandalized.
Copper piping, coils, and refrigerant was stolen, impacting three quarters of the building. This was all discovered during a preseason inspection when SPAR maintenance noticed the ground looked alarming. Two sets of copper tubing buried three feet in the ground had been dug up and removed.
According to SPAR it will cost $60,000 to cover the cost of repairs and equipment. It still needs to account for countermeasures like a higher fence and security cameras.
With summer right around the corner SPAR is forced to make adjustments.
Ray Hill, SPAR division manager of grounds maintenance, said, "Under normal circumstances we would have had everything in place for these hundreds of adults, students, and seniors coming to this park for the summer programs. This affects everything throughout the city because now that we don't have the services of HVAC back here, that's going to put a strain on us having to move those students and those seniors probably to another location to still accommodate the services that we're providing at SPAR."
According to SPAR it will take anywhere from 30 days to 26 weeks depending on the availability of equipment.