SHREVEPORT, La. - Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11. There will be virtual and in-person events for those looking to honor the men and women who have served in the nation’s armed forces this Veterans Day.
Our growing list is below. Also, click here for a look at Veterans Day 2020 special deals available.
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
Shreveport VA to Observe Veterans Day, 70th Anniversary
The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC) will observe Veterans Day and celebrate the hospital’s 70th Anniversary, Nov. 10. The outdoor event begins at 11 a.m. in the medical center’s rear parking lot.
The current pandemic requires everyone’s attention to health and safety precautions. All spectators are required to wear masks and social distance.
The U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Air Force, the Marine Corps League, and the Vet Center of Shreveport support the celebration. Post-Acute Medical Specialty Hospitals of Shreveport, Chrisman McDonald’s of Bossier City, and Hillcrest Funeral Homes are donating food items and other refreshments. Volunteers will serve refreshments in a parking lot drive-thru.
The Patriot Guard Riders of Northwest Louisiana will also join the celebration, the U.S. Marine Corps celebrates its 245th Birthday, and LifeShare will conduct a blood drive.
All veterans are invited to safely observe the event, participate in the drive-thru, and view the Veterans Day and Anniversary Celebration on Facebook Live @VAShreveport. The event starts at 11 a.m.
Patriots Art Riders Motorcycle Club Parade
Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home is hosting a Patriots Art Riders Motorcycle Club Parade at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Cake and ice cream for residents and staff as well as treat bags from the Air Force Sergeant Association for residents will be distributed. The NWLA Veterans Home is at 3130 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
Drive-thru Veterans Tribute
The Northwestern State University Elementary Lab School invites all veterans to drive through the car line any time from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 to receive a Thank You treat from members of the 4-H Club.
Viewers are also invited to watch a virtual Veterans Day program beginning at 10:15 a.m. at https://www.nsula.edu/newmedia/livestream/.
The school’s 4-H Club annually hosts a Veterans Day program that is planned and presented by the students.
Dedication of the Louisiana Women Veterans Monument
The dedication of the Louisiana Women Veterans Monument will be held, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Bossier Civic Center. This is the first monument in the southern United States honoring women veterans and service members from all five military services. The monument has been three years in the making and the historical unveiling will happen on Veterans Day. The dedication ceremony will be a tribute to all veterans and will culminate with the unveiling of the monument. The monument is an original bronze work of art depicting a woman service member in battle dress uniform. She stands on a granite pedestal and a granite base displaying the five military service seals. The community is invited to celebrate veterans and their service to our country.
Veterans Day SLAM at North Bossier Park
Join us at SLAM for a special Veterans Day workout. We'll celebrate our veterans with a Hero WOD. It's at 4307 Old Brownlee Rd. in Bossier City from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Veterans Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Veterans Park
The Town of Many will host a Raising the Flag ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day at Veterans Park. That's on Mississippi Avenue.
Veterans Day Celebration at Southern University
A celebration will be held honoring Southern University faculty, staff and student Veterans Wednesday at 3 p.m. "To go" BBQ plates will be served until 5 p.m. at 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in SUSLA's main parking lot.
Veterans Day Celebration at the Atlanta Area Chamber of Commerce
Everyone is invited to celebrate area heroes at the Community Veterans Day Celebration hosted by Cass County Citizens Journal-Sun, KAQC-TV, America Legion and VFW. We will also be honoring Mayor Travis Ransom, who will be deploying to Afghanistan after Thanksgiving.
Free hot dogs will be served at 5:00 p.m., first come, first served.
The guest speaker will be Veteran Marine Captain Tony Buzbee. Local schools and organizations will be contributing to the program.
Seating will be provided for elderly and disabled veterans. Everyone else should bring lawn chairs. East Street between Main and Hiram will be closed at 4:00 p.m.
Grambling State University 2020 Veteran Appreciation Virtual Program
GSU's ceremony will be virtual only and available here.
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
Veterans Day Parade in downtown Texarkana
Join the Texarkana Area Veterans’ Council for their annual Veterans Day Parade honoring the men and women who serve our nation. This year's parade honors those disabled in service to their country. It's happening Saturday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m.
The parade route begins at East Broad and Hazel Street. Proceeds down East Broad to Texas Blvd, then up Texas Blvd to 3rd. Parade follows 3rd to Stateline where it proceeds to 4th and then ends at Walnut.
For more information or to participate, call 870-773-8279 or 877-824-4862 or email usmcgreg@aol.com
Grab your lawn chair and your flag and come down and show our veterans some love.