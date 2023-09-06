SHREVEPORT, La. - Close to 30 artists were on hand selling their creations and sharing stories with visitors at the Downtown Shreveport Artwalk Sept. 6.
The mix of artists included locals and folks from east Texas and beyond. Each had their own inspirations and reasons for making art, but everyone had a story to tell. For Julia Metz, her love of art is tied to her faith. “I have loved art and Jesus for over 50 years,” she says in her introduction. “I call my art ‘A Song for You.’” That name was inspired by Psalms 95.
Artist Chang Liu has been working with resin for about six months, working on the exact right formula to make beautiful pieces without a sticky residue. She combines her resin pieces with technology, adding lights or microchips that can link to a cell phone. She has a globe that links to a list of travel destinations, custom-painted cassette tapes that link to a Spotify playlist, and several sculptures that are lit from within with fairy lights. “I like the idea of giving people something that’s more than just a trinket, something more functional,” she said.
Lifelong friends Babs and Debbie of A La Carde Studio hosted an “itty bitty artist” station where kids could take scraps of painted paper that weren’t used in the card making process and decorate them to make their own pieces of art on miniature clothespin “easels.” Debbie said she used to teach reading to children, so helping the kids make art came natural for her.
All this and more is available to discover at Shreveport’s monthly Artwalks.