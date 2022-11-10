SHREVEPORT, La. - With the nation celebrating Veterans Day on Nov. 11, there are many locations hosting deals favorable for veterans and active duty militants. With a valid military ID, check out these places around the ArkLaTex this Friday.
Veterans Day at Centenary College
The solemn ceremony honoring the service and dedication of all veterans will begin at 11:11 a.m. in the Hargrove Memorial Amphitheatre, the “Shell.”
The tribute is free and open to the public.
Veterans Appreciation Ceremony
Attended by LDVA LaVetCorps Navigator John Bennett
1 p.m.
Quad, University of Louisiana at Monroe
Recognition of ULM faculty/staff and ULM student veterans
Veterans Day 2022
Boiled shrimp/blue crab plates for sale
2 p.m.
Live music by Black Water Brake
7 p.m.
VFW Post 1809
1499 Highway 594, Monroe
$10 cover; free entry and meal for veterans/military
Contact: 318.345.4185
Veterans Day Ceremony
Attended by LDVA State Approving Agency Director Cleo Wallace and Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery Director Don Howard
11 a.m.
Bossier Parish Community College, in the common area behind Building A/The Quad
6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City
Veterans Day Weekend Kickoff Ceremony
4-5 p.m.
Hosted by Women Veterans of the Ark La Tex
Veterans Memorial
620 Benton Road, Bossier City
Applebee's
Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.
Buffalo Wild Wings
All day long on Friday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in or call for takeout a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.
(online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.
Cantina Laredo
Veterans and active duty military can receive a complimentary meal on Friday November 11.
Chicken Salad Chick
Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free meal to all veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day, November 11. This offer is valid at all Chicken Salad Chick locations for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID.
Chili's
All veterans & active military members can get a free meal on Veterans Day Friday November 11 at all participating Chili's Grill & Bar restaurants. Available for in-restaurant only.
Cracker Barrel
On Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. In-store or online.
Denny's
All active, non-active or retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Friday, November 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.
Dunkin' Donuts
On November 11, veterans and active-duty military receive a free donut at participating locations. Offer available in-store only.
El Chico
Veterans and active military eat free on Friday November 11 (Limit $20).
Golden Corral
From November 1 - November 30, 2022, all active and former military members can pick up a free “thank you meal” promotional card that’s good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage. The promotional card can be used Monday - Thursday after 11am from November 1 - May 31, 2023. One promotional card per person.
IHOP
All active duty and Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Friday, November 11, from 7 am to 7 pm.
Dine in only.
Joe’s Crab Shack
Most locations will be celebrating Veterans Day with a free meal for all veterans and active military members. Joe’s Crab Shack will also hand out a $5 bonus card to all veterans and active military members that can be used from 11/12/2022 through 12/31/2022.
Little Caesars Pizza
On Friday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.
Logan's Roadhouse
On Nov. 11, all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.
Margaritaville
Veteran's Day Buffet on Friday for Lunch (11AM - 3PM) - Vets & Active Military and myheroes card members eat Free.
Olive Garden
On November 11, veterans and current members of the military who dine in get a free entrée from a special menu.
Outback Steakhouse
This Veterans Day all military veterans, active servicemen and women can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola on November 11th.
PJ's Coffee
Free 12 ounce hot or cold coffee for active duty military and veterans.
Posados
Veterans, join us this Friday and choose a meal of your choice to enjoy for FREE, including:
- Enchilada Dinner
- Taco Dinner
- Tamale Dinner
- Chimichanga Dinner
- Chalupa Dinner
*Dine-in only. No substitutions please. Some restrictions may apply. Ask your server for details.*
Red Lobster
On Friday, November 11th to thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.
Starbucks
Veterans, active duty service members, and military spouses can enjoy a completely free cup of coffee at any participating Starbucks store.
Texas Roadhouse
They will hand out vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 2 pm on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations. They are valid through May of next year.
Torchys
On Friday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary taco and beverage. Dine-in and pick-up orders placed by phone or in-person only; offer not available for online orders or delivery.
Wendy's
Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID on November 11th. No purchase necessary.
Zaxby's
Show proof of military status for a free Signature Sandwich Meal on November 11. Valid only at participating locations. Best to call ahead to make sure this deal is being honored.