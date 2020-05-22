SHREVEPORT, La. - To kick off Memorial Day weekend, the Overton Brooks V.A. Medical Center held a veterans hot dog drive-thru on Friday.
The Veterans Canteen Service cooked the dogs and packaged them in paper bags with chips and condiments.
Employees serving the food wore protective equipment to follow CDC safety guidelines.
Overton Brooks officials say while it is difficult to conduct a traditional ceremony that appropriately honors Memorial Day, they want all ArkLaTex veterans to know that they remember the sacrifices that make our freedom possible.