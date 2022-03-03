SHREVEPORT, La. - Virginia Shehee was a groundbreaking business leader and political figure.
She's equally known for her commitment to public service. Her legacy lives on, with an award in her name.
The Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman awards ceremony was held Thursday at East Ridge Country Club in Shreveport.
Honorees were chosen based on their commitment to helping the children, elderly, those in need, and other acts of caring through volunteerism.
This year's Most Influential Woman is Shreveport attorney Lisa Cronin for her work as executive director of Common Ground.
New this year is the Most Influential Young Woman Award. It goes to a high school student possessing leadership, demonstrating philanthropy to other students or her community. The recipient of that award is Byrd High School junior Catherine Briery.
The awards program is also a fundraiser for Holy Angels, which was one of Shehee's favorite charities.