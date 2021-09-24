SHREVEPORT, La. - Dilla's Quesadillas in Shreveport is joining forces with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in the fight against hunger.
Saturday is National Quesadilla Day and for every dollar you spend at Dilla's, 15 cents will go to the Food Bank. On top of that, with the Food Bank's special buying power, they can turn that 15 cents into $1.50. It's a win-win.
This September, choose to stand against hunger. Sharing, volunteering, pledging, fundraising, and donating are just a few ways to help end hunger.