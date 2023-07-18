BOSSIER CITY, La.-- You can help choose an entrance sign for Bossier.
Keep Bossier Beautiful unveiled the signs Tuesday at the Bossier Civic Center. The signs will provide a new gateway along Interstate 20 east of exit 26.
"It's an opportunity to introduce the city and the parish to people who may not otherwise stop and to grab their attention and cause them to stop and spend a few dollars here so it's important to boost tourism and community pride," said Clarence Babineaux of SGB Architects.
"I think people notice when the city takes pride in itself," said Jeff Spikes, of iArchitecture.
"It's been a long-term goal and dream of mine," said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington. "Former Mayor Lo Walker and I discussed it with him one day and I got to looking on the interstate and really the only thing out there saying Barksdale Air Force Base is a green DOTD sign at Airline and I-20 with an arrow on it saying Barksdale AFB."
The sheriff says it's taken years to get to this point, but he hopeful this dream will turn into a reality sooner rather than later.
Bossier residents will have a change to have their say in the design. Votes can be case until July 25 with an access code.
Additional votes will come from the Gateway Planning Committee, which includes representatives from the Bossier City, Bossier Parish Police Jury, Bossier Sheriff’s Office, and other stakeholders.
The local architects who will be showcasing their designs at the expo include:
- Matt Abrams, Abrams Architecture and Design
- Clarence Babineaux, SGB Architects
- Kevin Bryan, Kevin Bryan Architects
- Chris Elberson, Somdal Associates
- Mike McSwain, Mike McSwain Architect
- Mark Prevot, Prevot Design Services
- Jeff Spikes, iArchitecture
Vote here>>> https://keepbossierbeautiful.com/gateway/?fbclid=IwAR13yYnyze6CL64UX409oGyVuxsRxI7sIWSscOIZ_7JCwGNA3v_P6jXdS0A