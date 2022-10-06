SHREVEPORT, La. - Recruiters at Willis-Knighton Health Care Systems are hoping to entice qualified nurses to join their staff in an effort to combat staffing shortages felt by hospitals across the country.
Concerns about adequate staffing have always been present in the medical field, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought added challenges.
The need to fill crucial positions motivated Willis-Knighton Health System to host a recruitment event Thursday that will address rising nursing vacancies. Since the start of the pandemic, nurses have vacated either their jobs or the medical field altogether, citing concerns for their own health and their patients.
Willis-Knighton recruiters say they understand the challenges that come with being a nurse and finding a hospital that fits nurses' career needs. They hope the benefits they offer will attract and keep qualified staff.
RN and recruiter Jessica Brock says the pandemic increased cases of burnout and fatigue in nurses. She says the program at Willis-Knighton will hopefully make nurses want to join their staff.
"They try to keep pay competitive. We really reinvest into our employees and allow tuition reimbursement, continuing education, we have a great benefits package. I think these are the things that keep an employee in a health system that rewards them," said Brock.
Politics surrounding hospital mask mandates and vaccines affected hospital staff nationwide as well as the option of travel nursing.
However, Willis-Knighton is hoping an leveling of travel wages will make it easier for hospitals to offer competitive pay.
"Travel nursing became very popular during COVID. There were rates of pay that really no one could compete with. We understand that and what a great experience it is for those nurses, however, the pay has now decreased and it's kind of a level playing field now, and when those nurses are ready to come home, we want them to come home to Willis-Knighton," says Brock.
Brock says Willis-Knighton's five campuses offer nurses many opportunities to avoid burnout and learn new skills to advance in their careers. The health system hopes to fill their hallways with qualified nurses and allied health professionals.
If you missed Thursday night's recruitment event, there's another one planned for a later date. Qualified applicants can go to wkhs.com/jobready, or call 318-212-8920.