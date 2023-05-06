TEXARKANA, Texas – The weather was beautiful for the 23rd Walk for Life hosted by 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center of Texarkana kicked off at Spring Lake Park Saturday morning.
The goal is to raise $35,000 in funds which will go directly to serving clients in the Texarkana area.
The Pondwater Pancake Company was on hand to make pancakes and raffle tickets were available for a host of terrific items.
The Kids’ Fun Run started first, followed by the Diaper Derby and the Walk for Life rounded out the exciting events planned for the day.
1st Choice Executive Director Kristie Wright said, “With the recent changes, we have seen more people placing for adoption, which is a blessing."
Wright also said they are seeing a higher level of panic since abortion is not as readily accessible as it has been in the past.
Wright encourages anyone in crisis to visit the center. "1st Choice is a place to rest. There is no judgment and we want to be available to anyone expecting a baby. We want to help you walk down that path of what will be best for you and your baby."
For more information, the center is at 602 Main Street, on Texarkana’s Texas side, serving both Texas and Arkansas.
Their phone is (903) -792-5735.
