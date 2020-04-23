SHREVEPORT, La. - Look up in the skies on Friday, April 24.
The Shreveport-Bossier Tourist Bureau announced that the Barksdale Air Force Base will be performing a flyover in Monroe, Shreveport and Bossier City to honor healthcare workers.
B-52 bombers from the 2nd Bomb Wing will be featured in the flyover from 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. over each city.
The 20-minute flyover in each city is to show appreciation and support for healthcare workers who are on the front lines to fight the coronavirus in the local areas and around the country.