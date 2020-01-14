Krewe of Sobek

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Sobek will kick off the start of parades during the 2020 Mardi Gras season in the ArkLaTex on Saturday, January 18 at 1:00 p.m.

Introducing the Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Royal Court:

Krewe of Sobek's 2020 King, Marquis Hall

Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Queen, Valerie White

Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Keeper of Fire, Kristi Richardson

Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Keeper of Water, Antionette Bradley

Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Keeper of Earth, Fred Osby

Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Keeper of Wind, Brian White

Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Captain, JoHann Cook

Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Captain, Virgin Rachal

Krewe of Sobek's Parade Route

The Krewe of Sobek was formed by nine visionaries who wanted to bring the spirit of Mardi Gras to the minority communities of Shreveport. Fifteen years later, they are still going strong and continue to grow and remain true to their motto “Rebirth, Strength and Tenacity”.  The Krewe of Sobek Parade rolls Jan. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. beginning at the Fair Grounds Fields parking lot. It then heads through Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.  Catch it live on ktbs.com and on KPXJ CW 21 at 5 p.m.

Find more Mardi Gras 2020 parades and events happening in the ArkLaTex: Official Mardi Gras 2020 events in the ArkLaTex

