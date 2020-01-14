SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Sobek will kick off the start of parades during the 2020 Mardi Gras season in the ArkLaTex on Saturday, January 18 at 1:00 p.m.
Introducing the Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Royal Court:
Krewe of Sobek's 2020 King, Marquis Hall
Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Queen, Valerie White
Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Keeper of Fire, Kristi Richardson
Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Keeper of Water, Antionette Bradley
Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Keeper of Earth, Fred Osby
Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Keeper of Wind, Brian White
Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Captain, JoHann Cook
Krewe of Sobek's 2020 Captain, Virgin Rachal
The Krewe of Sobek was formed by nine visionaries who wanted to bring the spirit of Mardi Gras to the minority communities of Shreveport. Fifteen years later, they are still going strong and continue to grow and remain true to their motto “Rebirth, Strength and Tenacity”. The Krewe of Sobek Parade rolls Jan. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. beginning at the Fair Grounds Fields parking lot. It then heads through Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood. Catch it live on ktbs.com and on KPXJ CW 21 at 5 p.m.
